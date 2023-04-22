⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 22, 2023).

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 April 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Figolevka, Dvurechye (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Staritsa (Kharkov region).

💥 Up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian Ground-Attack and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Over 65 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have liberated three quarters in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops have been blocking the enemy on the flanks and supporting the assault detachments to take control over the city.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka and Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 6 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 62 firing missions in this area.

💥 Up to 255 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one infantry fighting vehicle, six armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and two D-20 howitzers have been destroyed in this area during the day.

💥 In addition, an ammunition depot of the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 An artillery ordnance depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces has inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Belogorye (Zaporozhye region).

Part II

One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 97 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 136 areas during the day.

💥 Air defence forces have intercepted 10 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️ Moreover, five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Novokrasnyanka, Golikovo, Rubezhnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Removka (Zaporozhye region) and Starovlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,787 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,787 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,092 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,638 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,668 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.