Hamas Warns of Imminent Global Attack Tomorrow, I.E. TODAY, Friday 13, 2023

As our newsrooms flicker with the echoes of alarms, an unsettling agenda unfurls across our world. In a carefully worded, fire-stoking declaration, Hamas has ordained this Friday as a day of 'General Mobilization' for operations ominously labeled as "Al-Aqsa Flood". This isn't merely a localized call. It’s a summoning to Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and proclaimed advocates of freedom across the global stage to pour into the streets, coalesce at every juncture leading to Jerusalem, and bring forth a wave of united resistance.