Footage of Israeli strikes, possibly bunker busters, on Natanz Nuclear Facility near Isfahan, Iran.
⚡️Chemical and radioactive contamination detected at Natanz facility (c) Behrouz Kamalvandi, Assistant Director General of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency
That's what I was saying. Heavy bunker buster missiles are not good for nuclear facilities. And those huge plumes of smoke are pure poison.