© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CLUB OF ROME | Why Did Klaus Schwab Say? "World Economic Forum At That Time Launched the CLUB OF ROME Report (Calling for 10 Economic Kingdoms)" | Rev 17:12 "Thou Sawest 10 Kings" | Transhumanism, CERN, WEF, Harari, Israel, Inflation, etc.
Revelation 17:12 - "And the ten horns which thou sawest are TEN KINGS, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast."
Revelation 6:2 - "And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer."
Revelation 6:6 - "And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine."
Revelation 17:13 - "These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast."
Revelation 13:2 - "And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority."
Revelation 16:12 - "And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared."
Matthew 24:24 - "For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect."
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation And Government Confiscation Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
666 | REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES | WEF Logo = 666, CERN Logo = 666, Google Chrome Logo = 666, WWW = 6666, CORONA = 666, HR 6666 = Forced Vaccination, WO-2020-060606 = MARK OF THE BEAST
Donate to Support Eric Nepute's Fight Against the Corruption Today HERE:
https://www.givesendgo.com/fightwithEric
**********************************************************************************
Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies - READ - https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies_5066631.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub
Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental
Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting - READ - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation And Government Confiscation Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
Learn How to Support Peter Navarro While Buying Some of the World's Highest Quality Home Goods At: www.MyPillow.com/Navarro
**********************************************************************************
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com
ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)
**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/