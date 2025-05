[Streamed live on Jan 5, 2021] CuttingEdge: In Service To Christ & Neighbor, New Beginnings

CuttingEdge: In Service To Christ & Neighbor, New BeginningsPeacekeeper. Chief Belin joins the CuttingEdge to discuss preparing for service to the Father and neighbor Bruce Belin has been in law enforcement his entire adult life, and he has been a pastor just about as long. He has been a soldier, street cop, swat team member, narcotics undercover agent, and a police chief. He shares insights, biblical truths, and stories that have impacted him along the way. Arkansas bred, he currently serves as a pastor and Police Chief in the heart of the Ozarks. The old west may be dead, but it lives on in the heart of this old law dog. Bruce covers the topics of communion to swat tactics, and everything in between. Tune in for a fascinating and spiritually uplifting time.PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/ Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/ UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/ For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #Newsnews, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV