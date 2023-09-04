© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the head of the press center of the group under the designation 'West', Colonel of the Russian Army Sergei Zybinsky, said that the successful offensive of Russian troops in Kupyansk direction continues. According to him, the Russian army managed to capture 5 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sergei Zybinsky also noted the heavy losses of the enemy.
