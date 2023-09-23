Johnson: Media Is Complicit In False Narrative Of CIA Covid Coverup

85 views • 09/23/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

In an exclusive interview, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says that Americans should be highly concerned about a government being opaque and dishonest. This in light of reports of bribes of CIA analysts to change their stories about the origins of Covid. One America's John Hines has more.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.