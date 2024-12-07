Stand firm in the holy written word of God

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 26, 2024.





As true followers of Christ, we need to stand firm on what the Bible says. In 2 Timothy 3:16-17 and in 2 Timothy 4:2, we read about what the Bible truly represents.





The Holy Scriptures testify of Christ. In John 5:39, Christ says to the Pharisees: Search the Scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.





But the Roman Catholic church, satan’s home, hates the Bible. Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





When you’re well quipped in understanding the Scriptures, you will be able to understand, teach and preach about biblical topics including:





1. Christ’s Divinity as the Word Who became flesh full of grace and truth (John 1:1, 14; 1 Timothy 3:16).

2. Faith in Christ (Romans 5:1).

3. Salvation in Christ alone (Acts 4:10, 12).

4. Holy Scriptures testify of Christ (John 5:39).

5. Preaching the gospel of the kingdom of God as Christ did (Matthew 4:17, 23; Matthew 9:35; Matthew 24:14; Mark 1:14-15; Luke 9:60 and Acts 1:3) and as Philip & Paul did in Acts 8:12 & Acts 19:8 respectively.

6. Sharing Christ's love, mercy, compassion and healing power for humanity.

7. Being overcomers of the world and sin through Christ (mostly in 1 John and Revelation)

8. Grow in grace and in knowledge of Christ (2 Peter 3:18)

9. Go and sin no more (John 8:11).

10. Be baptized in Christ (Acts 2:38).

11. Repent and be converted to Christ (Acts 3:19).

12. Not be conformed to the ways of the world (Romans 12:1-2)

13. Keeping the commandments of God as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17, which reflect the love of God in 1 John 5:3 and Christ’s righteousness and sinlessness (1 Peter 2:21-22).

14. Sharing Christ's end-time prophecies (Matthew 24; Mark 13; Luke 17, 21; Revelation) to understand where we are at with regards to Christ’s return.

15. Pray always and to stand worthy before the Son of God (Luke 21:36).

16. Preaching Christ's return in the clouds of heaven (His feet will not touch this sin filled earth) in Matthew 24:30-31; 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. God's saints who will meet Christ in the clouds of heaven, will be made immortal and go with Christ to His everlasting kingdom in the heavenly city, New Jerusalem.

17. Preaching God’s 4 end time angels’ messages: true worship of God, Babylon is fallen, the mark of the Vatican beast and to come out of Babylon (Revelation 14:6-11; Revelation 18:4-5).

18. Exposing the deceptions of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her harlot daughters which came out of the "mother church" before she gets miserably destroyed by fire by the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9.

19. Meeting God the Father and see His holy face for those who love Him as mentioned in John 14:21 and Revelation 22:14).

20. Being with God for eternity in New Jerusalem.





Be immersed daily in the Holy Scriptures, in the sword of the Spirit and you will stand firm with God and His holy written word.





