UNACCEPTABLE NEWS: RELEASE THE CRICKETS! Liberals Ready for You to Eat Bugs! - Wed, July 5, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Liberals get more serious about you eating bugs. It's not a conspiracy theory! Pierre Poilievre is on tour across Canada, talking common sense to the common man. A Powerful speech by Pastor Artur's son, Nathan Pawlowski at the EU. Plus much more. Thanks for watching!
Stand for Freedom Hats: https://bit.ly/theFreedomHat
Support the show: http://patreon.com/thefrontlinewithjoeandjoe
Locals: https://frontlinenewsflash.locals.com