Independence and Sovereignty

True independence means knowing your rights don’t come from government—they come from God the day you were born. Yet, we’ve been conditioned to believe the opposite—that they hold the power. In reality, when we educate ourselves, we see they are weak, and we are strong.





Don’t miss this eye-opening interview on sovereignty, taxation, and reclaiming your freedom.





#Sovereignty #Freedom #Independence #KnowYourRights





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport