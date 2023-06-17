Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 16 June 2023⚡️

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 16





▪️President of the Republic of South Africa Ramaphosa Cyril visited Kyiv to discuss mediation in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.





During the visit, the Ukrainian side claimed that the capital was shelled by Russian forces but representatives of the African representatives denied this information.





▪️Ukrainian UAVs attacked an infrastructure facility in the village of Suzemka in the Bryansk region.





Several drones fell on the territory of the settlement, some of them were shot down by air defense systems.





▪️The AFU also again used drones to attack civilian targets in the Kursk region.





The warehouses of the Bel-pol textile factory came under attack. A fire broke out on an area of two thousand square meters at the facility.





▪️The AFU continue to conduct round-the-clock shelling of populated areas of the Donetsk agglomeration.





The Kyivskyi district of the DPR capital came under attack. As a result of the attack, one woman was killed and seven others were injured.





▪️In the vicinity of Mar'inka, Ukrainian units tried to recapture their previously lost positions.





The offensive attempt was carried out from the area of the Zverinets stronghold of the AFU. Russian troops managed to repulse all enemy attacks.





▪️To the east of the Vremivka salient, Ukrainian units attacked Russian positions in the forest belt between Novodonetske and Urozhaine.





At the cost of heavy losses, the enemy managed to occupy several forward strongholds and penetrate the defense to a depth of 200 meters.





▪️At the Orekhiv area, Ukrainian units attempted an attack from Lobkove to Pyatykhatky.





The offensive is conducted by small infantry groups, under the cover of fire from tanks and other armored vehicles.