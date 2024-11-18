BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Helping Pastors Lead Their Flock by Leaning on Jesus and His Principles - Scott Thomas
Pastors face a difficult battle today: how can they lead their congregation with godly courage and humility? How can they reach the unchurched in the community without sacrificing depth? Scott Thomas has been a pastor for 44 years and wrote The Gospel Shaped Leader: Leaning on Jesus to Shepherd His People. Over his years of leadership, Scott has cultivated skills like empathy, listening, and servant leadership to practically address the needs of others, tackle spiritual challenges, and grow his ministry without sacrificing the gospel or Scripture. "We grow by spending time with Jesus," he says. We are called to abide, rest, and sit with Christ; in that relationship with the Son, leaders find their foundation, their peace, and their compass when leading their churches.



TAKEAWAYS


Paul sets an example for how Christian leaders and disciples can exercise emotional intelligence, which is wisdom applied skillfully


We can extend grace to those who are least qualified to receive it


Scott's book talks about not only his triumphs, but also his leadership failures - and how he learned from these experiences


Connecting with and serving others in your church and community is Jesus’ way of discipleship



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tune in to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/

The Gospel Shaped Leader video: https://bit.ly/3ZYEBgb

The Gospel Shaped Leader book: https://bit.ly/3BSirlJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTT THOMAS

Blog: https://bit.ly/4eXErtO


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

