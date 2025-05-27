Grapefruit-sized hail fell in Texas 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hail larger than grapefruits fell in Texas on Sunday evening. Colt Forney with Atmospheric Chaos said the 5.5-inch and 6-inch giant hailstones fell in Afton.
Pictures show him comparing one of the hailstones to a baseball and another to a baseball hat.
There were numerous reports of large hail in the Afton area, ranging from 4 to 6 inches.
https://nypost.com/2025/05/26/us-news/grapefruit-sized-hail-thunderstorms-put-a-damper-on-texas-memorial-day/