ALERT! Silver Market At Breaking Point! 170 Year Silver Price Suppression About to END!! (Bix Weir)

On Thursday 200 Nations begin a discussion on Climate Change with a Single Solution in mind...TRIPLING GLOBAL GREEN ENERGY PRODUCTION. This solution has already been agreed upon and it will be documented and implemented by the end of this year. Out of all the Green Energy Choices they have decided that Solar Power is the #1 focus so they have collectively DECIDED that the current rate of solar production and installation must 5X so other forms only need to 2X!!