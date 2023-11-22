BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRS suspends fixing its main computer system goal date of June 30, 2024 until past 2030! (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
98 followers
149 views • 11/22/2023

The IRS relies almost exclusively on its antiquated 1960s computer systems to collect taxes and distribute refunds.  For over 40 years, the IRS has tried to update/fix its most important computer system, the “brain” of the IRS computers: Individual Master File (IMF) and Business Master File (BMF) that contain tax information about individuals and businesses.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you from the government’s reports, the New York Times, Washington Post, and Time Magazine, that that the IRS continues to use an unreliable and antiquated computer infrastructure that relies extensively on outdated and inflexible computer programs from the 1960s.  This situation has severely weakened the IRS ‘powers’ to harass and intimidate Americans, increasing the danger of IRS’ complete collapse and restoring freedom to the American people.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice
