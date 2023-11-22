IRS suspends fixing its main computer system goal date of June 30, 2024 until past 2030! (Full)

The IRS relies almost exclusively on its antiquated 1960s computer systems to collect taxes and distribute refunds. For over 40 years, the IRS has tried to update/fix its most important computer system, the “brain” of the IRS computers: Individual Master File (IMF) and Business Master File (BMF) that contain tax information about individuals and businesses.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you from the government’s reports, the New York Times, Washington Post, and Time Magazine, that that the IRS continues to use an unreliable and antiquated computer infrastructure that relies extensively on outdated and inflexible computer programs from the 1960s. This situation has severely weakened the IRS ‘powers’ to harass and intimidate Americans, increasing the danger of IRS’ complete collapse and restoring freedom to the American people.

