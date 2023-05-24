BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Access Your Natural Vaccination System
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
27 followers
2
259 views • 05/24/2023

The Video explains the natural vax system within every newborn and how it works. You don’t ever need vaxes if keep yourself healthy.

This is an excerpt from a YouTube channel that YT canceled and as far as I know the video is not available anywhere. He does have good information on Tonsils.  It is from Jeffrey Daughtery. I do not agree with his position about Jesus. He no longer believes that the Bible is the word of God, nor in Jesus as the Son of the Creator who he is not certain ever existed. He graduated from a Pentecostal Seminary and was a main teacher/preacher in the founder's ministry. The founder ‘fell’ and it changed him drastically. He does acknowledge a Creator and I have never heard him speak against the Holy Spirit. He has valuable information about our natural immune system, so I am posting this excerpt from his video originally titled “I'm Now PRO-Vaccine. Jeffrey Daugherty THE ChristianWhistleblower (heard on Coast To Coast AM)”

His website is https://www.jeffreydaugherty.com/

Keywords
vaccinationstonsilsimmune-systemvaxxesnatural-immunity
