Fake Wildfires (DEW PLUS) - real damage - they are a three part program - let me explain
3
411 views • 6 months ago
FAKE wildfire cause real damage, they are real in their destruction but the cause is not what they say.
I explain that these are caused by DEW weapons, climate activists and chemtrails.
To push the fake carbon based climate change control system.
Magic spells used to manipulate and deceive us.
I explain the point of this communist/ collectivist induced wildfire, unrestricted warfare falseflag psychological operation.
Fake wildfires are real fires caused by:
1) DEW Directed Energy Weapons
2) Leftist Beauricrats sabotaging common sense procedure to reduce fire damage, a.k.a. sabotage
3) leftist activists like Antifa purposefully set fire to prove climate change is the cause ( who are then protected by leftist bureaucrats).
I give a bunch of examples which prove the point, and the pattern is proven again in California right now.
The MSM news blames man-made climate change for the fires, and the only solution is less personal freedom, more government control and more money thrown at climate change.
All evidence proving what I just outlined is labelled dangerous conspiracy theory. Because of the multiple vecter of cause anyone pushing only one, is dismissed because other explanations are available.
See the pattern.
