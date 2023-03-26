30% of the French Senate faked their vaccines

Planet Lockdown, March 24, 2023





We spoke with Jean Lassalle, former French presidential candidate and 15-year-member of France's National Assembly. This interview took place in his little village of Lourdios-Ichère, in the Pyrennes Mountains in southwest France.





Known for his candid talkative personal character, he opened up with us in a way not usually seen in other interviews.





“I had so much pain in my chest, my chest was exploding”





This clip is the first installment in a three-part series. In this portion, we ask him about his vaccine injury. What did he experience and what did he go through as a result of taking the jab?





“I would estimate that 30% of the deputies have not been vaccinated... and the President of the Republic who was not either, [....] he pretended to be”





Listen to his answer. He is in a position to know!





