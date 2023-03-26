30% of the French Senate faked their vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planet Lockdown, March 24, 2023
We spoke with Jean Lassalle, former French presidential candidate and 15-year-member of France's National Assembly. This interview took place in his little village of Lourdios-Ichère, in the Pyrennes Mountains in southwest France.
Known for his candid talkative personal character, he opened up with us in a way not usually seen in other interviews.
“I had so much pain in my chest, my chest was exploding”
This clip is the first installment in a three-part series. In this portion, we ask him about his vaccine injury. What did he experience and what did he go through as a result of taking the jab?
“I would estimate that 30% of the deputies have not been vaccinated... and the President of the Republic who was not either, [....] he pretended to be”
Listen to his answer. He is in a position to know!
