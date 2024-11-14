BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌱 Restoring Gut Health Through Nutrition 🌱
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
41 views • 6 months ago

🤔Did you know that 70% of your immune system is located in your gut?


🌿😲 Healing and strengthening your intestinal tract is essential for boosting immunity and overall health. But how do we do that? 🤔


🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr. Patrick Vickers, the founder and director of Northern Baja Gerson Center. He shares his thoughts on this.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/5n8x6t96


✨ He explains it starts with food! Only natural, nutrient-rich food can truly heal the digestive tract 🥦🍎


🍠 The same foods and substances that can harm our gut — like processed foods 🍔, toxins in air 🌬️ and water 💧, antibiotics 💊, and alcohol 🍸 — can be replaced by whole foods that rebuild it. 🌾


😍🙏 Over time, these small changes make a big difference, supporting digestion, boosting energy, and reducing the risk of disease! 💪🌿


👉 Want to take the first step? Start with real, unprocessed foods, and see the impact on your gut health. 🌍


💚 Or learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above👆📎

Keywords
gut healthholistic healthwellness journey
