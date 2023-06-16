Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and COVID Origins, Renz Was Right Again (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The definition of what it means to be a boy and a girl has somehow become controversial. Recently JK Rowling posted the #LGBTQ Glossary from Johns Hopkins University that defines #Lesbian as a non-man attracted to a non-man, and a #Gay Man as a man who is attracted to men. Listen, a boy has a penis and girls don't, end of discussion. JK Rowling pointed to the fact that this insane woke non-sense is clearly attempting to erase women entirely, a non-man (formerly known as woman), this attack on women is absolute insanity and we need more like JK standing up to this and calling it out for what it is #Gargabe! #Woke #Trans #Gender #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
