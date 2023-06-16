Tom Renz | The Who Treaty and COVID Origins, Renz Was Right Again (Part 2)

The definition of what it means to be a boy and a girl has somehow become controversial. Recently JK Rowling posted the #LGBTQ Glossary from Johns Hopkins University that defines #Lesbian as a non-man attracted to a non-man, and a #Gay Man as a man who is attracted to men. Listen, a boy has a penis and girls don't, end of discussion. JK Rowling pointed to the fact that this insane woke non-sense is clearly attempting to erase women entirely, a non-man (formerly known as woman), this attack on women is absolute insanity and we need more like JK standing up to this and calling it out for what it is #Gargabe! #Woke #Trans #Gender #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

