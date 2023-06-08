NATO gave consent to Kherson dam blast, is to bear responsibility - Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
June 8, 2023
Russia says the devastating flooding in the Kherson region was exacerbated by Ukrainian authorities releasing water at the Dniepr power plant under their control, which Moscow says was ultimately approved by NATO
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
