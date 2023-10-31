WWIII and Such - News, Commentary and the Scriptures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of the world's power players have expressed their choice of sides in the Palestine v Israel conflict. The escalation has begun to go large scale. The Catholic priesthood in Spain responds to the report that was recently made public that exposed them as predatory pedophiles. This follows the trend of similar reports from other countries over the years. The spread of the influence of sodomy is not limited to the Catholic priesthood, of course. We present some of the other kinds of ways our children and older innocent people are being corrupted.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/newsComScriptureOct31.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com