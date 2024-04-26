⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces seized more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Borovoye (Kharkov region). In addition, they repelled a counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 408th Separate Rifle Battalion close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks. In counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated the units of the 5th Assault, 41st Mechanised, 79th Air Assault, 46th Airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Maksimilyanovka, Katerinovka, Paraskoviyevka, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Konstantinovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Battalion has been repelled near Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 430 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, as well as one unmanned aerial vehicle command post.

In counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 gun, one 105-mm U.S.-made M102 howitzer, two Anklav electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station, and four field ammunition depots.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 23rd, 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoaleksandrovka, Karlovka, Novogorodskoye, and Arkhangelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, eight counter-attacks launched by the assault groups of the 25th Air Assault, the 68th, 71st jaeger, 142nd Infantry, 24th and 100th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled near Novokalinovo, Shumy, Berdychi, Semyonovka, Ocheretino, and Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 415 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, eight armoured personnel carriers, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 1st Separate National Guard Brigade of Ukraine near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses included up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 117th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Respublikanets, and Chervony Mayak (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M102 towed howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery hit an echelon with Western weapons and military hardware near Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), personnel and equipment of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU at a railway loading station near Balakleya (Kharkov region), as well as manpower and hardware of the AFU in 112 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 193 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, two Olkha MLRS shells, and three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs during the day.



📊In total, 592 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,325 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,856 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,274 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,140 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,308 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.