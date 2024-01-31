Create New Account
The Big “Invasion” they Want you to Ignore
Tenth Amendment Center
While most people think of the word “invasion” in one context only, the Founders also used it in a way that’s almost completely ignored today.


Path to Liberty: January 31, 2024

libertyconstitutionhistoryinvasionfounders10th amendment

