Join TruNews as we go live from the NRA Convention in Dallas, Texas! In this special episode, we explore the importance of the NRA and its role in defending Second Amendment rights. We'll visit booths from top firearm manufacturers like Remington, Sig, and Henry, showcasing the latest products, innovations, and trends in the firearms industry. Discover why this convention is a pivotal event for gun enthusiasts and advocates, and hear directly from representatives about their newest offerings. Don’t miss our comprehensive coverage of the 2024 NRA Convention, bringing you the best from the showroom floor and insights into the significance of this gathering.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 05/17/2024





