Khitam Habaybeh is suffering in Damon prison

Prisoner Khitam Habaybeh from the town of Sanur, south of Jenin, suffers from difficult detention conditions like the rest of the Palestinian female prisoners in the occupation prisons. She is in her fifties and no information about her reaches her family, nor is there any means of communication between her and her family, which makes them miss her and think about her anxiously all the time.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 12/11/2024
