Christians don’t actively oppose God but they also don’t work with Him because they don’t know what He is doing. Most denominational pastors line up the flock to do the works of the church and fulfill the demands of the board of directors. As a result, the members end up serving an organization rather than God.

When Jesus came to this earth, He did not come to take a vacation from His duties in heaven, nor did He come to have a good time. He was here to fulfill a mission and was able to do it in 33 years. So before you can line up with God and do His work, you need to find out what God has done, why He did it, and what His plans are for the future. This message will help you better understand how God thinks and make it easier to work with Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1249.pdf

Working With God Part 1: From Adam to Jesus

RLJ-1249 -- AUGUST 1, 2010



Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



