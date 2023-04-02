Nashville School Shooting Hoax Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s the odds that someone in one of these mass shootings will end
up on another nationally televised mass shooting event!?! In this
event, we get Two players from Two different mass shootings! The odds
of that are ridiculously insulting to anyone’s common sense! Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl