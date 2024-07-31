BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bear Creek Arsenal BC201 10/22 Clone - Minuteman Review
110 views • 9 months ago

AmbGun BC201 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/bc201



The BC 201 is Bear Creek Arsenal’s 10/22 clone.


The 16” stainless bull barrel dwarfs the standard Ruger 10/22 barrel…in diameter and weight.


The aluminum receiver features an integral pic rail and with no front sight, this is an optics oriented rifle.


The grippy Hogue stock could use a bit more comb height for proper eye alignment given the need for optics.


The pic rail needs three more slots to get the optic far enough forward. Otherwise great for attending a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic. I just placed both rings behind the turret.


Includes the Ruger BX trigger and a Ruger 10 round rotary magazine…and dripping with oil.


During the first two outings we experienced frequent malfunctions…every other shot…failure to go into battery.


It features a bolt design very similar to the Volquartsen Competition Bolt featured in our Takedown project. Internal firing pin and different recoil spring…Just not DLC coated.


The BCA bolt can be removed without removing the buffer pin. Discovered that it is 1/10” shorter from bolt face to buffer pin cutout. It is also .005” wider than the Volquartsen bolt. Possible that the bolt is briefly hanging up if it cycles fully to the buffer.


Installed the Volquartsen bolt, and it ran flawlessly.


Second try with the stock bolt…more malfs and a broken bolt.


An in spec bolt, 3 more pic rail slots, and a higher comb and you’ve a solid 10/22 clone.



Bolt measurements


Stock

Width .940

Bolt face to buffer cut 3.373


Volquartsen

Width .938

Bolt face to buffer cut 3.278

rifletwenty-twobear creekbroken bolt
