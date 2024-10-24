BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inescapable proof earth is not a spinning ball.... in 22 seconds
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
1
578 views • 7 months ago

... this is no throw away.... stop everything you're doing, don't move onto another subject, not until you can fully grasp this simple, observable, scientific, reality.  Focus.  Don't let your mind wander.  Fixate on this single truth.  And do so, until you are able to behold the very essence, of the beauty, that lies within. 

And don't you dare do this just for me, you hear?  No way.  Do it because it's what God and Jesus, want you to do.  If you don't believe me, just ask Them.... we all have a direct connection, no church or preacher-man needed. 

Now, heterosexually speaking, I cannot deny that I am a funny kind of guy.  It's just that sometimes, my jokes, are just the plain old truth.  So please, put that in your pipe, and smoke it, if you will... no one's gonna know.

hoaxsciencenasaeinsteinspacestarsmoonsungravityfakeindoctrinationastronomyphysicsplanetflatlevelglobesatellitescurvetelescopefirmamentheliocentricpseudosciencegeocentricbrain-washed
