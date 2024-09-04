Low Flying Orange Dispersing Aircraft Over Me 4/9/24 -- CALIFORNIA

I had a little trouble with the focus here...and the camera shut off suddenly before I was done...yet the battery was still good....weird. Last night I was looking at the sky and thinking how nice it was not seeing any lines over us. I was under the eves of my house and stepped out to get a full view of the sky. Suddenly I saw the bright orange bars over me....which were the trails. I hadn't see trails during the whole eclipse deal...but maybe it was because they knew many were looking at the sky. It was sad to see this one....and it was NOT the sun making this orange color. Also look at the very strange DNA type for formations this trail left near the end of it.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





