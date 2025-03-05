BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Is the Purpose of Redemption? Why Did God Plan It from Eternity Past?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
22 views • 6 months ago

Have you ever wondered why God had a plan to redeem us? What was His purpose in sending Jesus to pay the price for our sins? In this devotion, Roderick Webster explores the incredible truth behind God’s redemption plan—delivering us from eternal death, breaking Satan’s stronghold, forgiving our sins, cleansing us, and ultimately preparing a place for us in heaven.
Join us as we dive into powerful scriptures, including Colossians 1:13, Mark 2:10, 1 John 1:9, and John 14:2-3, to understand God’s purpose in redeeming mankind.
Be encouraged today—you are redeemed! 🙌✨
📌 Like, Comment, and Share this devotion to help spread the message of salvation!
🔔 Subscribe for more daily devotions that bring encouragement and spiritual growth.

Keywords
eternal lifespiritual growthredemptionhow to be savedheaven is realforgiveness of sinschristian faithbible devotiondaily devotiongospel messagejesus saveschristian podcastredeemed by the bloodsalvation in christchristian encouragementwhy did jesus diepurpose of redemptiongod redemption planpower of redemptioncolossians 1-13mark 2-101 john 1-9john 14-2
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:34Reflection on Redemption Song

01:02Invitation to Salvation

02:00Purpose of Redemption

03:35Forgiveness and Cleansing

05:59Promise of Heaven

07:49Call to Holiness

08:18Conclusion and Blessings

