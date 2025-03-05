What Is the Purpose of Redemption? Why Did God Plan It from Eternity Past?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered why God had a plan to redeem us? What was His purpose in sending Jesus to pay the price for our sins? In this devotion, Roderick Webster explores the incredible truth behind God’s redemption plan—delivering us from eternal death, breaking Satan’s stronghold, forgiving our sins, cleansing us, and ultimately preparing a place for us in heaven.
Join us as we dive into powerful scriptures, including Colossians 1:13, Mark 2:10, 1 John 1:9, and John 14:2-3, to understand God’s purpose in redeeming mankind.
Be encouraged today—you are redeemed! 🙌✨
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:34Reflection on Redemption Song
01:02Invitation to Salvation
02:00Purpose of Redemption
03:35Forgiveness and Cleansing
05:59Promise of Heaven
07:49Call to Holiness
08:18Conclusion and Blessings