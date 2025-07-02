© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lions vs Reds 2025: Test Spots on the Line in Fierce Tour Clash! 🏉🔥 The British & Irish Lions face off against the Reds in a crucial 2025 Australia tour match! With Tomos Williams ruled out due to injury, Coach Andy Farrell unveils his likely Test half-back pairing: Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell. Newcomers Hugo Keenan and James Ryan make their debut, while Maro Itoje returns to captain the side. Who will rise and earn a spot in the Test squad? Don't miss the action and updates!