The deception of miracles, signs and wonders

2Thess lesson #80; The first miracle allowed by GOD in the Bible came through the staff of Moses. Read Exodus chapters 4 into chapter 7 to see how GOD allowed the first miracle to occur. Many modern-day religious systems and denominational nonsense promote miracles, tongues, healing and signs which is nothing more than satanic influence.