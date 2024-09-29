Whistleblower leaks secret covid-19 documents of Germany´s public health institute(RKI).

On the morning of July 23, 2024, the freelance journalist Aya Velázquez published all the documents of the Covid-19 crisis team of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). A whistleblower who worked at the RKI sent her the documents and 10GB of accompanying material.





A press conference on this historic revelation followed at 10:00am. Also present at the conference were the financial scientist Professor Stefan Homburg and the freelance journalist and educator Bastian Barucker, who had received the documents from Ms. Velázquez in advance and worked through them.





All documents can be downloaded here: https://rki-transparenzbericht.de

All corona protocols of the federal government: https://corona-protokolle.net

Blog by Aya Velázquez: https://www.velazquez.press

YouTube channel by Stefan Homburg: / @sthomburg

Blog of Bastian Barucker: https://blog.bastian-barucker.de