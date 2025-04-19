DEMO[N]CRAT BOSTON LAWMAKER CHARGED IN KICKBACK SCHEME💲CAUGHT ON CAMERA 📸 PLEADS GUILTY

Collin Rugg - NEW: Democrat Boston lawmaker who was charged in a kickback scheme to steal city funds, caught on camera taking office furniture before pleading guilty.





Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is accused of stealing city funds through a family member.





New footage shows her removing furniture that was put into a U-Haul weeks before she pleaded guilty to the charges. She had not formally resigned when the furniture was removed.





It's unclear if the furniture belonged to her or if it was stolen too.





Anderson is accused of conspiring with a relative on her staff in a kickback scheme with Boston taxpayer funds.





She allegedly gave the relative a $13,000 bonus, who later slipped her $7,000 in cash at a city hall bathroom.





