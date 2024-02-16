Have We Become A Banana Republic?

While many countries are governed by oligarchs and dictators, the U.S. has been advertised as a nation where the people decide its leaders and policies. Americans have prided themselves on being the masters of their own fate. Unfortunately, the last few years have thrown cold water on that characterization. In this informative yet engaging conversation, TNA’s editors discuss the similarities between bona fide banana republics and America today, how we got to such a dismal state, the difference between Republics and Democracies, what powers the president should and shouldn't have, and the key to national restoration.





Conversation points:





@ 13:13 | We are witnessing a naked attempt to jail an opposition candidate, similar to what happens in banana republics;





@19:50 | The problems with Democracies, why the Founders created a Republic





@ 28:20 | How the 17th Amendment chipped away at our Republic form of government





@ 34:05 | What the presidency and U.S. government should look like.