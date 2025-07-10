Update next day after the following video description.

This morning, a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Voronych, was shot and killed in the Holosiivskyi district of Kiev — confirmed by the SBU.

According to former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, Voronych served as a senior operative officer in the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the SBU’s Special Operations Center.

An unknown assailant approached him and fired five shots from a pistol, allegedly fitted with a suppressor, before fleeing the scene. Voronych died on the spot.

Ukrainian intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky confirmed the killing, claiming it was carried out by an "enemy assassin". He described Voronych as someone who had been fighting Russia since 2014, and as one of the founders of a special SBU division that, according to him, is now causing serious problems for the Russian Federation.

Adding: Kiev police is looking for suspects in the killing of SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych - Narmin Guliyeva, born in 1991, and her unknown accomplice.

According to the police, the suspects may be armed and ready to resist.

Adding: Update next day, July 11, 2025

❗️SBU Colonel Ivan Voronich, who was killed in Kiev, was involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' invasion of the Kursk region and the murder of the commander of the Sparta anti-tank unit Arsen Pavlov (call sign "Motorola") in 2016, The New York Times writes, citing sources.

Voronich commanded a special forces unit for some time, whose main task was to carry out sabotage with the aim of killing, his former colleague told the newspaper.

The Economist also previously wrote about the connection between this unit and the murders of the former head of the DPR Alexander Zakharchenko, Motorola, and the commander of the Somalia battalion from the DPR Mikhail Tolstykh, known by the call sign Givi.