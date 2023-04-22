FreeMilesGuo on Time Square

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ezjlb5c30
2023年4月20日，#纽约时代广场 #TimesSquare 36天的思念
我逃离那块土地
因为那里黑暗
我以为进入了光明
不想这里依然暗淡
黑暗中
你点亮了一盏灯
我们便紧紧跟随
义无反顾
因为我们有共同的梦想
推翻中共
一人一票
永不为奴
#freemilesguo
#freeyvettewang
#himalayadcfarm