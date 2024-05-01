What He Found at The U.S. Border Absolutely SHOCKED Us Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's happening at the U.S. border is even worse than we could have imagined. J.J. just returned from Imperial Beach San Diego which is the main invasion point into the U.S. What he uncovered shocked even us. You can support J.J.'s documentary here: https://www.givesendgo.com/savingAmerica