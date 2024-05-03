🇧🇭🇮🇱 The pro-Iranian group Saria Al-Ashtar, located in Bahrain, announced an attack on the Israeli city of Eilat. The militants' target was the building of the Trucknet company, which transports oil from Arab countries to Israel. The incident occurred on April 27. The militants launched kamikaze UAVs of the Samad (Iranian Sayyad) family in the direction of the facility. According to the group, the drone hit the target.



The Israeli Ministry of Defense did not report any violations of the country's airspace that day.



In 2018, the United States designated Sariya Al-Ashtar as a terrorist organization. This is the group's first militant activity since 2017.





