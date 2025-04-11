© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Australian Federal Election pivotal moment! Game. Set. Match.
⚡️Peter Dutton just sealed his election defeat by saying he "was disgusted by the way Trump treated Zelensky" in the White House.
🤡 Dutton went on to say Zelensky is a modern day hero comparing him to Churchill.
✋️ That's it. Voldemort/Dutton must be stopped. Preference Liberals LAST. Literally preference Greens and everyone else before Liberals. Punish Dutton with your vote.
@AussieCossack