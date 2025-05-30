LOOKING for WAVES!

The Month of March 2025, was a Stormy one in Portugal. While living and working there that month, I found the Sea stirred up to a froth every day. It wasn't until the last week of the Month that the Sea had calmed down enough to produce Safe and Surfable Waves! The first nice day brought out the Surfers!

Here we witness a few adventurous Surfers ply their trade, along with their every-present friends, the Seagulls!