A Perfect Storm: Unraveling the Origins of Water Fluoridation





How did water fluoridation happen? Attorney Michael Connett views it as “a perfect storm” in which “a multitude of powerful special interests” stood to gain.





"First, you had organized dentistry, like the American Dental Association. [...] Special interest number two, the sugar industry."





Third, because fluoride “was a major, major industrial pollutant from the largest industries in our country—the aluminum industry, the steel industry, various chemical industries, the fertilizer industry, and the bomb program,” there was no desire to expose it as harmful.





And the fourth is the government. According to the Atomic Energy Commission, “if there's research indicating that chemicals like fluoride or uranium are harmful, publishing information about that would be detrimental to the government's interest.”





Full: https://rumble.com/v4bjzq3-michael-connett-interview-leading-the-charge-in-the-fight-against-water-flu.html





