Not As It Seems

JFK Assassination Expert Reacts To President Trump’s Effort To Declassify Files & What You Should Expect
* The real reason it has taken 63 years to get the JFK documents.
* How we’ll know when they’re all released.
* Jefferson Morley is an author, a veteran journalist and the co-founder of JFK Facts.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeff-morley