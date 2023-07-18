© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEVER BEFORE SEEN J6 FOOTAGE: Security Failure At the Capitol
🚨BREAKING: Watch never before seen #J6 footage showing a major security failure at the Capitol, where rioters managed to use unattended police gear to trap people inside using zip ties to lock the doors. #Jan6th#January6th#SecurityFailure#CapitolPolice
Watch LIVE:https://bit.ly/plutorav
@jsolomonReports
@RepLoudermilk
Watch Live on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v30tfou-john-s