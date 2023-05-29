Flow Hive REAL Cost vs Traditional Hive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you are a beginner backyard honey beekeeper and are interested in one or two hives, looking for a review on the Flow Hive classic or 2, want to know how to harvest honey, and the cost vs a traditional Langstroth hive, watch this video.
The Flow Hive for Honey Bees 2nd Honey Harvest Review and Testing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdYSNuAHigs
Flow Hive Honey First Extraction: An Honest Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6-RofnWRXI