Into the Abyss - GAZA - Anya Parampil, Wyatt Reed & Gaza-based Journalist Shadi Abdelrahman - The Grayzone live - Nov 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Into the Abyss - The Grayzone live - Nov 7
I'm sharing this video from the "The Grayzone" on YouTube.
Streamed live on Nov 7, 2023 - The Grayzone's Anya Parampil is joined by Wyatt Reed and Gaza-based journalist Shadi Abdelrahman to discuss the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the continued lifting of the mask of US media and the Beltway political class.