Unveiling Giants: Exploring the Ancient Tales from the Book of Giants with Zen Garcia & Lisa George
113 views • 02/17/2024

Zen Garcia


Feb 14, 2024

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/cff6d141-728c-4e06-9225-803a09b1e27c

A Book of Giants is available at https://sacredwordpublishing.com/prod...


 Join us for an extraordinary radio show as author Zen Garcia, accompanied by researcher and investigator Lisa George, delves into the enigmatic pages of the Book of Giants. Published through Sacred Word Publishing, these ancient tales offer a glimpse into the fascinating world of earth-born giants whose legends have captivated scholars and seekers alike. ️


In this captivating livestream, you can expect:


 Ancient Insights: Embark on a journey through the pages of the Book of Giants, uncovering the tales of earth-born beings whose stories have endured through the ages. Gain unique perspectives from Zen Garcia's research and publication of these ancient texts.


 Mysterious Giants: Explore the scholarly debates surrounding the origins and nature of the giants depicted in these ancient tales. Discover the significance of their existence and the impact they had on ancient cultures and civilizations.


 Spiritual Significance: Delve into the spiritual and symbolic meanings hidden within the stories of giants. Explore the deeper metaphors and allegories that offer profound insights into the human condition and our relationship with the divine.


️ Engaging Discussion: Engage in a dynamic dialogue with Zen Garcia, Lisa George, and fellow viewers as they share interpretations, theories, and reflections on the mysteries contained within the Book of Giants.


️ Interactive Experience: Participate in the live Q&A session to interact with Zen, Lisa, and fellow viewers. Pose questions, share insights, and deepen your understanding of these ancient tales and their relevance today.


Don't miss this opportunity to journey into the realm of giants and uncover the hidden truths within the pages of the Book of Giants. Join us live, embrace the wisdom, and unravel the mysteries that lie beneath the surface. #BookOfGiants #AncientTales #MysticalLegends


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbLT44Vck-k

