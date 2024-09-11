Bearing to Berlin:Teutonocaust Mansion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exploration of WWII references in films of Stanley Kubrick. Kubrick was Jewish with a longstanding interest in the history of the Holocaust and appears to have embedded visual references to it in his film as a caution and reminder to humanity to avoid repeating the mistake. Historic-era images displayed solely for historical research and reference purposes.